TS EAMCET Results 2023 To Be Declared Soon Live At eamcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Official Update

TS EAMCET Result 2023 Live: Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) exams were held from May 10 to 11, while Engineering exams were held from May 12 to 14, scroll down for more details.

 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:45 PM IST|Source:

TS EAMCET Results 2023 Live Updates: The JNTU Hyderabad will declare the results for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 on May 25. Candidates who took the exam can view their results at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website. The JNTU conducts the TS EAMCET 2023 on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

The Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) exams were held on May 10 and 11 during the morning shift (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) and evening shift (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.). The engineering test was given from May 12 to 14 in the morning and afternoon shifts.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On TS EAMCET Result 2023.

