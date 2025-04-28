[LIVE] TS SSC Result 2025 (SHORTLY): Telangana Class 10th Results Marks Memo To Be Released Soon At bse.telangana.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Here

TS SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has conducted the Class 10 or SSC final exams. Students who are waiting for their results can expect them to be announced this week. The exact date and time for the TS SSC results will be shared soon. Once declared, students can check their results on the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in. The Telangana Class 10 results will also be available on news18.com.

This year, the Class 10 exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state. The online marksheet will show the marks in each subject along with the student's name, roll number, and date of birth. However, it will be provisional. Students will have to collect their original marksheets from their schools later.