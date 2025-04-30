[LIVE] TS SSC Result 2025: Telangana Class 10th Results OUT SHORTLY At manabadi bse.telangana.gov.in- Here's How To Download Scorecards
Telangana SSC Result 2025 LIVE:As soon as the TS 10th Class Result is announced, students should visit bse.telangana.gov.in to download their provisional marksheets without delay, scroll down for latest updates.
Telangana SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is ready to announce the TS SSC Class 10 results tomorrow, April 30. As per the official notification, the results will be revealed at 1 PM at the Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium in Hyderabad. The Telangana Board Class 10 exams were held from March 21 to April 4. Once the results are out, students can check their Telangana Board 10th results on the official websites – bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in. A total of 5,09,403 students registered for the Telangana SSC Exam 2025, including 2,50,508 girls and 2,58,895 boys. The exams were held at 2,650 centres, covering students from 11,547 schools across the state.
Last year, the TS SSC Results 2024 were announced on April 30, 2024. More than 5 lakh students took the exams, with the overall pass percentage reaching an impressive 91.31 percent. Girls outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 93.23 percent, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 89.42 percent.
