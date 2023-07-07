trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632091
NewsEducation
TS SSC RESULT 2023

Live | TS SSC Supply Result 2023 (ANYTIME): Manabadi Result To Be Declared SHORTLY, Check Latest Updates

Telangana Board Class 10th Supplementary Results will be soon available on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 02:55 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live | TS SSC Supply Result 2023 (ANYTIME): Manabadi Result To Be Declared SHORTLY, Check Latest Updates
LIVE Blog

TS SSC Supply Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will declare TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 today. Students will able to check Telangana Board Class 10th Supplementary results on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SCC Supply Result 2023 Date, Time

Telangana 10th supply results will be announced by the Board at 3 pm today, July 7,2023. Candidates will be able to check their TS SSC Supply result on the official website and the DIRECT LINK for the same will be published here.

cre Trending Stories
07 July 2023
14:35 PM

TS SSC supply results 2023: Keep Hall Tickets Ready 

Keep your Telangana Class 10th board exam hall ticket number ready. Information written on the hall tickets will be required to check supply results online.

14:25 PM

TS SSC Supply Result Live Updates

Telangana Class 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 result will be declared in less than 30 minutes on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in, DIRECT LINK for the same will be published here.

14:08 PM

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Websites to check 

BSE Telangana has shared the list of websites where SSC supply results will be displayed:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

14:00 PM

TS SSC Supply Reslt 2023 Live Updates: Login Credentials To Check Manabadi Marks Memo

Students can check TS SSC supply results 2023 using hall ticket numbers on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.

13:52 PM

TS SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Check Manabadi Class 10th Supply Marks Memo

 

Step 1: Go to bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the Class 10 supply result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and login

Step 4: Submit and view marks sheet

Step 5: Take a printout for future use

13:49 PM

TS SSC Supply Result 2023 Live Updates

Telangana Class 10th Supply Result 2023 will be declared on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in at 3pm today. Direct Link for the TS SSC Suplly Result 2023 will be published here.

CRE Recommended Stories

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded