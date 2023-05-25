Live | UBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 (OUT): Uttarakhand HSC, HSSC Result Declared At ubse.uk.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will be released today at 11 AM on May 25. Result will be announced today at 11 AM. Students will be able to access their mark sheets online at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in using credentials like roll number and date of birth.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2023: Exam Date

The UBSE 10th examination took place from March 17 to April 06, while the UBSE 12th examination was held from March 16 to April 06, 2023. The exams were conducted in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2023: Total Students

This year, a total of 2,59,437 students appeared for the Uttarakhand Board Exams 2023. Among them, 1,32,115 students appeared for Class 10, and 1,27,324 students appeared for Class 12.