UGC NET Admit Card 2022 LIVE: Hall ticket for phase 2 exam releasing SOON at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here
UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the phase 2 UGC NET admit card 2022 today, August 5 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode only. To download the NTA UGC NET admit card 2022, candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth on the login portal. NTA issues the phase 2 UGC NET admit card 2022 for December 2021 and July 2022 merged cycles, which will be held on August 12, 13, & 14, 2022. Earlier, NTA concluded the UGC NET 2022 exam for phase 1 which was conducted on July 9, 11 & 12, 2022.
The exam will only be given in computer-based test (CBT) format. The exams will be administered in two shifts. Starting at 9:00 AM and lasting until 12:00 PM is the first shift. The second shift is scheduled to start at 3:00 and terminate at 6:00. It is advisable for candidates to regularly check the NTA website at nta.ac.in.
UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download the admit card
Step 1: Visit to UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click the UGC NET admit card link available on the “Candidates activities” section on the bottom of the home page.
Step 3: Enter the login credentials, application number and date of birth and enter the shown security pin.
Step 4: Click the sign in button.
Step 5: The UGC NET admit card 2022 will available.
Step 6: Download and take a printout of the UGC NET 2022 hall ticket.
UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Exam to be held in shifts
The UGC NET 2022 will is conducted in two shifts: The first shift will begin at 9 AM and continue till noon. The second shift will begin at 3 PM and end at 6 PM.
Candidates should take note that they will be able to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card or hall ticket in online mode only.
UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Important things to bring at exam center
Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with a passport-size photograph affixed to it and one more passport-size photograph to be affixed to the attendance sheet.
UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Exam date and centers
UGC NET 2022 Exam was held on the 9th, 11th & 12th July 2022 for 33 subjects at different Exam Centers across India. NTA will conduct the exam for the remaining 49 subjects on the 12th 13th and 14th August 2022.
