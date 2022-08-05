UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the phase 2 UGC NET admit card 2022 today, August 5 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode only. To download the NTA UGC NET admit card 2022, candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth on the login portal. NTA issues the phase 2 UGC NET admit card 2022 for December 2021 and July 2022 merged cycles, which will be held on August 12, 13, & 14, 2022. Earlier, NTA concluded the UGC NET 2022 exam for phase 1 which was conducted on July 9, 11 & 12, 2022.

The exam will only be given in computer-based test (CBT) format. The exams will be administered in two shifts. Starting at 9:00 AM and lasting until 12:00 PM is the first shift. The second shift is scheduled to start at 3:00 and terminate at 6:00. It is advisable for candidates to regularly check the NTA website at nta.ac.in.

