UGC NET December Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Scorecards expected to be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check All Details Here
UGC NET 2025

UGC NET December Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Scorecards expected to be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check All Details Here

UGC NET December Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The NTA is expected to release the result for UGC-NET December 2025 examinations today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
UGC NET December Result 2025 Live Updates (Image credits: Freepik)
UGC NET December Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2025 examinations today, i.e. 4th February, 2026. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to access their result.

UGC NET is a national-level examination conducted to assess candidates for eligibility to become Assistant Professors, to award the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and to allow admission to Ph.D. programmes under the revised UGC guidelines. The December 2025 session of the exam was conducted in computer-based mode and was held in multiple shifts for different subjects across the country.

04 February 2026
10:40 IST

UGC NET December Result 2025 LIVE Updates: NTA Announcement About the result

Few days ago, NTA has posted on X post that result is expected to out on 4th February, 2026. Although no official has been made regardind the timing of the result. Stay connected with Zee News for all the updates. 

10:23 IST

UGC NET December Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Where to check the Result?

UGC NET December Result 2025 Live: All the candidates who have appeared for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2025 exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

09:46 IST

UGC NET Dec Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Result Date And Time

UGC NET December Result 2025 live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2025 examinations today. However, no particular time has been announced yet. 

 

