UGC NET December Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Scorecards expected to be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check All Details Here

UGC NET December Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2025 examinations today, i.e. 4th February, 2026. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to access their result.

UGC NET is a national-level examination conducted to assess candidates for eligibility to become Assistant Professors, to award the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and to allow admission to Ph.D. programmes under the revised UGC guidelines. The December 2025 session of the exam was conducted in computer-based mode and was held in multiple shifts for different subjects across the country.

