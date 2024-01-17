LIVE Updates | UGC NET December 2023 Exam Result To Be OUT SHORTLY At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Latest Updates Here

UGC NET December 2023-24: NTA UGC NET results will be issued today, January 17, 2024, by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who took the exam can retrieve their scorecards once they are available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET December 2023 exam was held from December 6 to 14, with 9,45,918 applicants taking the test in 292 testing cities across the country for 83 courses. The result was originally set for January 10, but the date was revised after the exam was re-conducted in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai owing to natural disaster.

The UGC NET result 2023 will be issued for 9,45, 918 participants who took the test at 292 examination centres throughout the country for 83 topics. The NTA will announce the results on ugcnet.nta.ac.in.