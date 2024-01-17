trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710491
NewsEducation
UGC NET RESULT

LIVE Updates | UGC NET December 2023 Exam Result To Be OUT SHORTLY At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Latest Updates Here

UGC NET December 2023-24: Candidates who took the exam can access their scorecards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET December 2023 exam was held from December 6-14, with 9,45,918 applicants taking the test in 292 places across the country for 83 topics, scroll down for latest update.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 11:22 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

UGC NET December 2023-24: NTA UGC NET results will be issued today, January 17, 2024, by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who took the exam can retrieve their scorecards once they are available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET December 2023 exam was held from December 6 to 14, with 9,45,918 applicants taking the test in 292 testing cities across the country for 83 courses. The result was originally set for January 10, but the date was revised after the exam was re-conducted in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai owing to natural disaster.

The UGC NET result 2023 will be issued for 9,45, 918 participants who took the test at 292 examination centres throughout the country for 83 topics. The NTA will announce the results on ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on UGC NET December Result 2023-24.

17 January 2024
11:19 AM

NTA UGC NET Result 2023: Date, Time of result

The UGC NET Result 2023 December will be revealed today, January 17, 2024. The time of the result has not been announced yet. Candidates are recommended to check the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

 

10:51 AM

UGC NET Results 2023 LIVE: Total no. of candidates

The UGC NET result 2023 will be issued for 9,45, 918 participants who took the test at 292 examination centres throughout the country for 83 topics. The NTA will announce the results on ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

10:49 AM

Welcome To The Live Blog Of Zee News English On NTA UGC NET Results 2023. Stay Connected With Us For The Latest And Live Updates On The Same.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
DNA Video
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde