UGC NET Result 2024-25 (SHORTLY): NTA December Session Result To Be OUT SOON At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Latest Updates Here

UGC NET Result 2024-25: NTA December Session Result To Be OUT SOON At ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET Result 2024-25: The NTA will release the subject-wise cut-off marks along with the UGC NET December exam result on ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
UGC NET Result 2024-25 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the UGC NET December 2024 exam in January 2025. The provisional answer key is out, and the final answer key and result will be released soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. However, the exact date and time of the result are not yet confirmed. NTA stated that a panel of subject experts will review any objections raised. If found valid, the answer key will be updated. Candidates will not receive individual notifications about whether their objections were accepted or not.
The UGC NET result will be based on the final answer key. The exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects. vThe NTA held the UGC NET December 2024 exam on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025.
UGC NET Result 2024-25 Live: Exam date details
