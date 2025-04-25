LIVE Updates | UP Board 12th Arts Results 2025 (SOON) : Check @upresults.nic.in- Here Is How To Download Marks Memo

UP Board Class Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board Class Result today, i.e. 25th April, 2025, Friday at 12:30 PM. All the candidates who have appeared for the UP Board class examinations can check their results at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. This year, the UP board class 12th examination took place from 24th February, 2025 to 12th March, 2025.

This year, a total of 54.38 lakh students have registered for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th session, with 27,40,151 appearing for 10th class 10 and 26,98,446 for class 12. The exams were conducted between 24 February 24 and March 12 at 8,140 centers across Uttar Pradesh. Top career options for 12th class Arts Stream are Law, Journalism and Mass Communication, Hotel Management, Civil Services and many more.

UPMSP will announce the result in the press conference that will take place in Prayagraj. The board is expected to release the pass percentage, topper’s list, and more information in the press conference. To pass the UP Board Class 12 exams, students need at least 33 percent marks. And if by chance any student fails in one or two subjects, they can simply appear for the compartment exam.