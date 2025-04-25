LIVE Updates | UP Board 12th Commerce Results 2025 (SOON) : Check @upresults.nic.in- Here Is How To Download Marks Memo

UP Board Class 12th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board Class 12th Result today, i.e. 25th April, 2025, Friday at 12:30 PM. All the candidates who have appeared for the UP Board class 12th examinations can check and download their results from upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. This year, the UP board class 12th examination took place from 24th February, 2025 to 12th March, 2025.

This year, a total of 54,37,233 students have appeared for the UP Board Class 10th & 12th session that has held at 8140 centres. Out of which students who appeared from matric examinations includes 2, 947,335 and from senior secondary who registered to appear for the examination are 25, 78,007 including all the streams.

UPMSP will announce the result in the press conference that will take place in Prayagraj. The board is expected to release the pass percentage, topper’s list, and more information in the press conference. To pass the UP Board Class 12 exams, students need at least 33 percent marks. And if by chance any student fails in one or two subjects, they can simply appear for the compartment exam.