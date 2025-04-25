LIVE Updates | UP Board 12th Science Result 2025 Soon At upmsp.edu.in- Here Is How To Check Result

UP Board Class 12th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board Class 12th Result today, i.e. 25th April, 2025, Friday at 12:30 PM. All the candidates who have appeared for the UP Board class 10th examinations can check their results at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. This year, the UP board class 12th examination took place from 24th February, 2025 to 12th March, 2025.

This year, a total of 26,90,845 students have registered for the UP Board Class 12th session and more than 62 percent of students have opted for the science stream, i.e. 16,74,717 students, out of which over 4 lakh students chose the mathematics and over 12 lakh students have opted for biology.

UPMSP will announce the result in the press conference that will take place in Prayagraj. The board is expected to release the pass percentage, topper’s list, and more information in the press conference. To pass the UP Board Class 12 exams, students need at least 33 percent marks. And if by chance any student fails in one or two subjects, they can simply appear for the compartment exam.