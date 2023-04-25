Live Updates | UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Marksheet To Be Released Today At 1.30 PM On upmsp.edu.in- Check Latest Updates Here
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: The UP board exams for Class 12 were held between February 16 and March 4. 58.8 lakh students registered for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year, scroll down for latest updates here.
UP Board Result 2023 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2023 board exams today, April 25. A UPMSP board official confirmed the result timing on social media while releasing the UP board 2023 result date and time. The UP board Class 10, 12 results will be released today at 1:30 p.m. The UP board 10th and 12th results 2023 will be posted on the official websites upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.Candidates will be needed to utilize credentials such as roll numbers and dates of birth to view the Class 10, 12 Uttar Pradesh result 2023. While the Uttar Pradesh board exams for Class 10 were held from February 16 to March 3, the UP board exams for Class 12 were held between February 16 and March 4. 58.8 lakh students registered for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year.
Students can check the UP Board 10th result 2023 via the official website as well as SMS service. To obtain the results, students will need their roll number and school code.
UP Board Class 10 Result Live: Compartment exam details
UPMSP will hold compartment exams later this year, details of which will be shared today along with main exam results. Candidates are advised to keep track on the official website.
UP Board Result 2023 Live: Last year toppers
Prince Patel topped the UP Board Class 10th exam with 586 out of 600 marks. Sanskriti Thakur and Kiran Kushwaha came second with 585 out of 600 marks. Aniket Sharma secured the third position with 97.33% marks.
UP Board Class 10 2023 Live: Evaluation process
The review of response sheets began on March 18 and will conclude on April 1, 2023, at 258 evaluation centres located around the state.
UP Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Attendance during the exam
A total of 4,31,571 students did not appear for the exam, including 2,08,953 class 10 students and 2,22,618 class 12 students. This year's UP Board exams began on February 16 and ended on March 4.
UP Board Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Result to be OUT via press conference
UP board Class 10th and Class 12th result 2023 will be announced through a press conference.
UP Class 12th Board Result 2023 Live: Total number of students this year
58,85,745 candidates had registered for examinations this year, comprising 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students respectively.
UP Class 10th Result 2023 Live: UP result time
UP Board class 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in at 1.30 PM. Candidates are advised to keep track on the official website.
UP Board 2023 Live: Students passed in Class 10th
The total number of students who pass the 10th UP Board exam can be found once the result will get released.
UP Board 2023 result Live: Passing percentage for class 10
A minimum score of 33 percent is necessary for students to pass the UP board exams.
UP Board Result 2023 Live: Websites To UPMSCP Class 10, 12 results
- upresults.nic.in
- upmsp.edu.in
- results.upmsp.edu.in
UP Board result 2023 Live: Here's how to check
Step 1: Go to official upmsp.edu.in 2023 result websites -- upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the exam result link for Class 10, 12 results 2023
Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth
Step 4: Submit and view UPMSP result 2023
UP Board Result 2023: How to check via SMS
- Open the SMS application.
- Type a message like "For 10th: UP10<space>Roll_Number, For 12th: UP12<space>Roll_Number".
- Send it to 56263.
- To the same number the result will be sent soon.
UP Board Result 2023 Live: UP Board result time and date
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2023 today, April 25. Dibyakant Shukla, secretary of the UPMSP, stated today that the UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2023 will be declared on April 25 at 1:30 PM.