UP Board Result 2023 (Shortly) Live Updates: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Marksheet To Be Released Today At 1.30 PM On upresults.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2023 board exams today, April 25. A UPMSP board official confirmed the result timing on social media while releasing the UP board 2023 result date and time. The UP board Class 10, 12 results will be released today at 1:30 p.m. The UP board 10th and 12th results 2023 will be posted on the official websites upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.Candidates will be needed to utilize credentials such as roll numbers and dates of birth to view the Class 10, 12 Uttar Pradesh result 2023. While the Uttar Pradesh board exams for Class 10 were held from February 16 to March 3, the UP board exams for Class 12 were held between February 16 and March 4. 58.8 lakh students registered for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year.

Check UP Board 12th Result 2023 / UP Board 10th Result 2023 / UPMSP Result 2023 at upresults.nic.in.

Students can check the UP Board 10th result 2023 via the official website as well as SMS service. To obtain the results, students will need their roll number and school code.

