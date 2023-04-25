LIVE | UPMSP UP Board 12th Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Class 12th Result To Be Announced Today At 1.30 PM On upmsp.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Toppers List Here
UP Board Result 2023 Live: 58.8 lakh students registered for the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year, scroll down for all the latest updates here.
Trending Photos
UP Board Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh, UP Board Result Date 2023 is announced. Accordingly, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamaik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will be releasing the UP Board 12th Result 2023 today, April 25. Students who appeared for the UP Inter exam 2023 will be able to check and download their UP board mark sheets from the official website of UP Results. The evaluation process of answer sheets started on March 18 and ended on April 1, 2023, at 258 evaluation centres spread across the state.
UP Board Results 2023: Total Students
UP Board Class 12th exam was conducted from February 16 to March 4 and 27,69,258 students appeared for the Uttar Pradesh intermediate exams.
UP Board Results 2023: Toppers List
Along with the UP Board result, list of toppers and the pass percentage would also be announced. In 2022, the UP board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.33 percent. The overall pass percentage for boys was 81.21 per cent and for girls, it was 90.15 per cent.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On UP Board Result 2023
UP Board Result 2023: Steps To Check UPMSP result 2023 Class 12
Step 1: Go to official upmsp.edu.in 2023 result websites -- upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the exam result link for Class 12 results 2023
Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth
Step 4: Submit and view UPMSP result 2023
UP Board 12th Result Live 25 April: Result Date And Time
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board 12th results 2023 today, April 25. The UPMSP secretary Dibyakant Shukla today announced that the UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2023 will be announced on April 25 at 1:30 PM.