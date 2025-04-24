[LIVE] UP Board Result 2025 (ANYTIME): UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Shortly At upresults.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: To pass the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams, students need at least 33% marks, scroll down for latest udpates.
Trending Photos
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2025 on Friday, April 25, at 12:30 PM. Once the results are out, students can download their scorecards from the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. This year, the exams were held from February 24 to March 12, 2025. A total of 54,37,233 students were eligible to appear, with the exams conducted across 8,140 centers in the state. This includes 27.32 lakh students appearing for the Class 10 exams and 27.05 lakh students for the Class 12 exams.
To pass the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams, students need at least 33% marks. Those who do not meet this requirement can apply for the compartment exam. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.
stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on UP Board Results 2025.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Date and time of release of results
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2025 on Friday, April 25, at 12:30 PM. Once the results are out, students can download their scorecards from the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.