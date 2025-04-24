[LIVE] UP Board Result 2025 (ANYTIME): UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Shortly At upresults.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here

UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2025 on Friday, April 25, at 12:30 PM. Once the results are out, students can download their scorecards from the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. This year, the exams were held from February 24 to March 12, 2025. A total of 54,37,233 students were eligible to appear, with the exams conducted across 8,140 centers in the state. This includes 27.32 lakh students appearing for the Class 10 exams and 27.05 lakh students for the Class 12 exams.

To pass the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams, students need at least 33% marks. Those who do not meet this requirement can apply for the compartment exam. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.