[LIVE] UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 (OUT): UPMSP Results DECLARED At upresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Check UP Board 10th Result 2025 / UP Baord 12th Result 2025 / UPMSP 10th , 12th Result 2025 Direct Link At upresults.nic.in. To pass the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams, students need at least 33% marks, scroll down for latest udpates.
Trending Photos
UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates:: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2025 on Friday, April 25, at 12:30 PM. Once the results are out, students can download their scorecards from the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. This year, the exams were held from February 24 to March 12, 2025. A total of 54,37,233 students were eligible to appear, with the exams conducted across 8,140 centers in the state. This includes 27.32 lakh students appearing for the Class 10 exams and 27.05 lakh students for the Class 12 exams.
To pass the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams, students need at least 33% marks. Those who do not meet this requirement can apply for the compartment exam. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.
Check UP Board 10th Result 2025 / UP Baord 12th Result 2025 / UPMSP 10th , 12th Result 2025 Direct Link At upresults.nic.in.
stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on UP Board Results 2025.
UP Board result 2025 LIVE: Class 10th Result DECLARED
The Class 10 (Matric) results have been declared.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Websites to check result
Students can view their UPMSP results online on these websites:
Board Website: upmsp.edu.in
UP Result Portal: upresults.nic.in
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Press conference details
During the result press conference, UPMSP is expected to share important details, including the number of candidates, overall pass percentage, gender-wise results, and the names of the top performers. The results will be announced at 12:30 PM.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Keep the admit cards handy
It is recommended to keep your admit card handy. Candidates can check their results using the details mentioned on the hall ticket.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Details to check on scorecard
After downloading your mark sheet, make sure to do the following: Carefully check that all details like your name, school name, subjects, and marks are printed correctly. Add up the marks given in each subject and compare them with the total shown on the scorecard. If you find any mistake on your online mark sheet, report it to your school right away and wait for the official hard copy for confirmation.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Number Of Sheets Evalutated
UPMSP finished evaluating over 3 crore answer sheets by April 2 and the results will be declared very soon
UPMSP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Number of candidates
A total of 25,56,992 students appeared for the 10th UP Board examination, while 25,77,733 students appeared for the 12th examination.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Girls outshined boys
Girls have once outperformed boys in the UP Board exams. In 2024, 93% of girls passed the Class 10 exams, compared to 86% of boys. In Class 12, the trend continued, with 88.42% of girls passing versus 77.78% of boys. This pattern of girls leading in academic performance has been consistent over the past several years.
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025 LIVE: Class 12th Pactical exam dates
The Uttar Pradesh Board held the Class 12 practical exams for 2025 in two phases. The first phase was conducted from February 1 to 8 in divisions like Meerut, Kanpur, and Prayagraj. The second phase took place from February 9 to 16 in regions such as Lucknow, Agra, and Ayodhya. This two-phase schedule was introduced after the original dates, set for January 23 to 31, were revised.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Know Minimum Marks Required To Pass
To pass, students must score at least 33%. If any student is unhappy with their marks, they can apply for result scrutiny.
UPMSP Result 2025 Class 10th - UP Board Helpline Number
In case of any queries or errors, students can contact the helpline numbers listed below:
1800-180-5310
1800-180-5312
1800-180-6608
1800-180-6607
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Here's how to check via Digilocker
Open your mobile or computer browser and visit the official result portal: results.digilocker.gov.in.
Navigate to the 'Board Results' section on the homepage.
From the list, select "Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education" (UP Board).
Choose the exam year (2025) and your class (10th or 12th).
Enter your roll number, class, date of birth, and other required details.
Click on Submit to view your result on the screen.
Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.
UPMSP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Login credentials required to access result
To download and access the results, students need to enter their roll number, name, mobile number, and email ID.
UP Board Result LIVE Updates: Total Number of Students appeared for class 10th in 2024
Last year, total number of students registered for the class 10th was 29,35,353 and total 27,38,399 students have appeared for the examination and 24,38,399 students have successfully passed the exam.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: About the scrutiny exams
Candidates who are not satisfied with their UPMSP UP Board results can apply for scrutiny through the official result website. The board will also announce the dates for the compartment exams on the same website shortly.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Digilocker system for the first time
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10 and 12 results on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 12:30 PM from its headquarters in Prayagraj. Last year, the results were declared on April 20. Students can check their results on the official UP Board websites — upmsp.edu.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. For the first time, digitally signed mark sheets and certificates will also be available on DigiLocker.
UP Board Result Class 10, 12 2025 LIVE: Revaluation of the results
Once the results are declared, students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking or revaluation. The application process typically begins within a week of the result announcement. Interested candidates can apply through the official UPMSP website by paying a small fee per subject for revaluation.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Report of fake candidates
In a major crackdown, 49 impersonators (Munna Bhai) were caught trying to appear in place of actual candidates. Additionally, 30 students were caught cheating, and two cases of answer writing outside exam centres were reported and addressed. Notably, there were no incidents of wrong paper opening anywhere in the state, confirming a leak-free exam process this year under the leadership of Secretary Bhagwati Singh.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Here's how to check marks memo via SMS
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Type UP10 or UP12 (based on your class), followed by your Roll Number.
Step 3: Send this message to 56263.
Step 4: You will receive your Class 10 or 12 result on your phone via SMS.
UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025 LIVE: Meet the Toppers Of 2024 Class 10th
Prachi Nigam
Deepika Sonkar
Navya Singh
Swati Singh
Dipanshi Singh Sengar
Arpit Tiwari
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Gender-Wise Pass Percentage of Class 10th 2024
The overall pass percentage of class 10th board 2024 stood at 89.55 percent. Pass percentage of female students was 93.40 percent while the pass percentage of class 10th male students was 86.05 percent.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Official Webistes To Check The Result
- upmsp.edu.in
- upresults.nic.in
- results.digilocker.gov.in
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Information Expected In The Press Conferece
A press conference will be conducted to announce the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Result today at Prayagaraj. The board is expected to release the pass percentage, topper’s list, and more information today at 12:30 PM.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Result Today
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the class 10 and 12 result today at 12:30 PM. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.
UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Number Of Centres Hosted the Examination
This year, the UP Board Examination was hosted by 8,140 centres across the state and more than 54 lakh students appeared for UP Board Class 10th and 12th Examination.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How To Check Result Via SMS?
Step 1- Type the SMS in this format: UP10(Roll number) or UP12(Roll number)
Step 2- Send this message to the number given by the board- 56263
Step 3- Your result will appear in the SMS format
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: What if I Fail In One ot Two Exams?
If studnets are failed to pass on or two subjects then they can simply appear for the compartment exam to improve their scores.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: When Were Class 12th Exams Held?
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducted the UP Board class 12th examination from 24th February, 2025 to 12th March, 2025.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: When Were Practical Exams Held?
The UP Board Class 12 practical examinations for 2025 were held in two separate phases. The first phase took place from1st February to 8th February, covering divisions such as Meerut, Kanpur, and Prayagraj. The second phase was conducted from 9th February to 16th February in regions including Lucknow, Agra, and Ayodhya.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: When were Results Declared In 2024?
In 2024, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on April 20 through a press conference held at its headquarters in Prayagraj.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Check official notice here
UP Board result 2025 LIVE: Evaluation of marksheets
The evaluation process for UP Board 2025 Class 10 and 12 answer sheets began on March 19. This year, the board established 261 evaluation centres across Uttar Pradesh and assigned approximately 1.34 lakh teachers to carry out the task. These teachers are assessing nearly 3 crore answer sheets, making it one of the biggest evaluation efforts in the country.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: How much marks students need to pass the exam?
To pass the examination, candidates must score at least 35% marks. If a student fails in one or two subjects, the board will hold compartment exams for them.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Here's how to check via Digilocker
Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Log in using your mobile number and the security pin. If you don’t have an account, sign up first.
Step 3: After registration, log in to your DigiLocker account.
Step 4: Click on the “Mark Sheet” option to access your Class 10 or 12 result.
Step 5: In the new window, choose "UP State Board of High School" from the list.
Step 6: Enter your roll number and select the examination year from the drop-down menu to view your mark sheet.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: What if a student fails?
Students who fail in more than two subjects in the UP Board Class 10 exams will be considered unsuccessful. However, those who fail in one or two subjects will have a chance to appear for compartment exams. Similarly, students expecting low scores in the UP Board Class 12 exams can apply for supplementary exams after the results are declared.
UPMSP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Number of candidates
A total of 25,56,992 students appeared for the 10th exam, while 25,77,733 students appeared for the 12th exam.The board exams were held across the state from February 24 to March 12.Answer sheets were evaluated between March 19 and April 2.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Here's how to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites — upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 10 Result 2025.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.
Step 4: Submit the details to view and download your UP Board 2025 marksheet.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Past year trends
In 2024, a total of 29,82,055 students appeared for the UP Board Class 10 exam. Out of these, 22,93,467 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 89.55%. Shubham Verma secured the top position in the board exams that year.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: How many sheets are evaluated?
UPMSP finished evaluating over 3 crore answer sheets by April 2. The results are now being compiled and finalized before they are uploaded on the official websites.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Websites to check result
The UPMSP 2025 results will be available on the official websites:
– upmsp.edu.in
– upresults.nic.in
Additionally, students can also check their results on other official portals such as:
– results.gov.in
– results.nic.in
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Date and time of release of results
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2025 on Friday, April 25, at 12:30 PM. Once the results are out, students can download their scorecards from the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.