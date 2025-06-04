UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 (SHORTLY) Live: GS Paper 1, 2 Result To Be OUT SOON At upsc.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Here

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 LIVE: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) Result 2025 soon. Although the exact date is yet to be confirmed, results are likely to be announced by the second week of June, based on past trends. The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 was held on Sunday, May 25, in two sessions of two hours each. The examination comprised two papers: General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 (CSAT). The question papers for both have already been uploaded on the official website.

The UPSC has launched a new online application portal to streamline the registration and application process for candidates. This revamped system follows a four-stage format, allowing aspirants to complete key steps even before an official exam notification is issued. The portal is now active and accessible at https://upsconline.nic.in.