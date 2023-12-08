LIVE Updates | UPSC Mains Result 2023: Civil Services Exam Result To Be Released Soon At upsc.gov.in- Check Latest Update Here

UPSC Mains Result 2023: The UPSC Civil Services result is scheduled to be released soon by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Over 14,000 students who passed the preliminary exam are eagerly anticipating the UPSC Mains Result 2023. According to sources, the UPSC IAS Result will be released today, although UPSC has not confirmed any date. Those who pass the IAS Mains exam must complete the DAF-2 form before attending the interview. Candidates who are awaiting the result are recommended to keep watching the official website--upsc.gov.in--for the most up-to-date information on IAS Mains Result 2023.

The UPSC held the CSE Main examination on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023 in two sessions: the first from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The UPSC Prelims examination attracted approximately 13 lakh participants. In the coming weeks, around 15 thousand aspirants will be shortlisted for the UPSC Mains.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on UPSC Mains Result 2023.

Stay