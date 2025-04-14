UBSE UK Board Class 10th 12th Result 2025 LIVE: To Be Released On April 19 At ubse.uk.gov.in
UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially announced that they will release the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Result 2025 on 19th April, 2025 at 11:00 AM. All the students who have appeared for the UBSE Matric and Inter Examination will be able to access their result from the official website, i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in after the release by entering their roll number, date of birth, application number, and registration number.
The provisional mark sheets will be available on the official website, students can download it and keep a copy for future reference but students should note that original mark sheets will be given by their respective schools later.
The official websites where students can download their score cards from are, ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The result can also be viewed from an SMS application and DigiLocker. In 2024, the Uttarakhand Board released the class 10 and 12 results on April 30, 2024. In 2024, a total of 1,16,379 students appeared for the exam, out of which 89.14 percent passed the examination. And the overall pass percentage of class 12th in 2024 was 82.63 percent while 96,768 students sat for the exam.
UBSE UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Date and Time of the Result
