[LIVE] UBSE UK Board Exam Result 2025 (SHORTLY): Class 10th, 12 Result To Be OUT Anytime At ubse.uk.gov.in- Check Latest Update Here

UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially announced that they will release the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Result 2025 tomorrow, i.e. 19th April, 2025 at 11:00 AM. All the students who have appeared for the UBSE Matric and Inter Examination will be able to access their result from the official website, i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in after the release by entering their roll number, date of birth, application number, and registration number.

The official websites from where students can download their score cards are, ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The result can also be accessed from an SMS application and DigiLocker in your mobile phone. Last year, In 2024, the Uttarakhand Board released the class 10 and 12 results on April 30, 2024. In 2024, a total of 1,16,379 students appeared for the exam, out of which 89.14 percent passed the examination. And the overall pass percentage of class 12th in 2024 was 82.63 percent while 96,768 students sat for the exam.

The provisional mark sheets will be available on the official website, students can download it and keep a copy for future reference but students should note that original mark sheets will be given by their respective schools later.