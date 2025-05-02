WB Madhyamik Result 2025 (OUT) LIVE: West Bengal Class 10th Result DECLARED At wbresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here
West Bengal Class 10th Result 2025: Students need to score at least 34 percent overall to pass the examination, scroll down for latest updates.
West Bengal Class 10th Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the WB Madhyamik Result 2025 on May 2. The Class 10 results will be declared during a press conference at 9 AM. Students who appeared for the Madhyamik exams can check their scores on the official Board website. The results will be accessible on the listed websites and mobile app from 9:45 AM onwards. Schools can collect mark sheets and certificates from their respective Camp Offices starting at 10 AM on the same day.
In 2024, the Madhyamik results were announced on May 2, with a total of 9,23,013 students appearing for the exams. The overall pass percentage was 86.31 percent. In comparison, the 2023 results were declared on May 19, with over six lakh students taking the exam and a pass percentage of 86.15 percent.
WB Class 10 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Details Required
To access the WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th results, students will have to enter their exam roll number and date of birth. Without these details, they won't be able to access their results.
WB Class 10 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Meet the Third Ranker
Ishani Chakraborty from Kotulpur Saroj Basini Balika Vidyalaya in Bankura, who achived 99 per cent has secured the rank 3 in WBBSE Class 10th Examination.
WB Class 10 Result 2025 LIVE: Meet the Second Ranker
The second rank in WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th Examination is shared by Anubhab Biswas, Malda and Soumya Pal, who achieved 99.14 per cent.
WB Class 10 Result 2025 LIVE: District Topper
The district that topped this year is Purba Medinipur with an overall pass percentage of 96.46 per cent.
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Meet the Topper
Aditro Sarkar from Rajganj has topped the WBBSE Class 10th Board Examination by achieving 99.43 per cent.
WB Class 10 Result 2025 LIVE: Pass Percentage
The overall pass percentage of class 10th this year is 86.56 per cent.
West Bengal Class 10th Board Result DECLARED
WB Madhayamik Result 2025 LIVE: Press conference begins
WB Class 10 Result 2025 LIVE: Number Of Students Waiting
This year total of 9,84,753 students are waiting for their West Bengal Class 10th result, out of which 5,55,950 are girls and 4,28,803 are boys.
WB Class 10 Result 2025 LIVE: Things to keep handy
Students from West Bengal can log in using their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the admit card.
WB Class 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Kolkata result from last 10 years
Every year, not enough students from Kolkata make it to the merit list. In 2018, there were 56 names in the top ten, out of which only two were from Kolkata. In 2022, out of 114 on the merit list, there was only 1 from Kolkata. In 2023, Kolkata’s name was not on the merit list. Among the 118 students from 16 districts in the top ten merit list, there was no student from Kolkata. In 2024, only one student got a place on the merit list from Kolkata.
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 LIVE: Passing criteria
To pass the exam, students need to score at least 34% overall. Those who don’t meet the passing criteria will have the opportunity to apply for Post Publication Review (PPR) or Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) after the results are announced.
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 LIVE: Meet The Toppers of 2024
Rank 1 was acheived by Chandrachur Sen and Shyamapriya Guru secured the rank 2 while Udayan Prasad, Pushpita Basuri, Nairit Ranjan Paul shared the rank 3 in 2024 Class 10th West Bengal Board.
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 LIVE Updates: When Were Class 10th Exams Conducted?
The WBBSE Class 10 examinations took place from 10th February, 2025 to 22nd February, 2025.
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 LIVE: Details Required To Access The Result
To access and download the West Bengal Board Class 10th marksheet, students will need to provide their Roll Number and Date of Birth as login credentials, without these they won't be able to check their results.
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 LIVE: Details Mentioned On the Score Card
The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 PDF will include several important details about the candidate's performance. It will feature the candidate's name and roll number, along with the marks obtained in each subject. Additionally, the total marks secured, the division awarded, and the overall qualifying status will also be clearly mentioned on the scorecard.
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 LIVE: Provisional marksheets
Once the West Bengal High School results are declared online, students should collect their original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools or the council office, as the online version is only provisional.
West Bengal Result 2025 LIVE: Websites to check result
— wbbse.wb.gov.in
— wbresults.nic.in
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 LIVE: When will results be announced?
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Madhyamik (Class 10) results on May 2, 2025. The board confirmed the result date in an official press release.
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 LIVE: Exam pattern
The Madhyamik exams generally cover subjects like Bengali, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. Students are assessed through written exams, and in some subjects, practical tests are also included. The evaluation process is designed to be transparent and accurate, ensuring fair grading.
West Bengal Result 2025 LIVE: Past year trends
In 2024, the Madhyamik results were declared on May 2, with 9,23,013 students appearing for the exam. The overall pass percentage was 86.31%. In comparison, the 2023 results were announced on May 19, with over six lakh students taking the exam and a pass percentage of 86.15%.
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 LIVE: Here's how to check result via SMS
If you’re facing network problems or website issues, you can still check your results via SMS.
Type: WB 10 [Your Roll Number]
Send it to 56070 or 56263
You will receive your result as a text message on your phone.
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 LIVE: Here's how to download scorecard online
Go to the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in
Click on the link that says “WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2025”
Enter your roll number and date of birth
Click on the “Submit” button to view your result
Download and print a copy of your result for future use
West Bengal Board Result 2025 LIVE: Date and time of release
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Madhyamik Result 2025 tomorrow at 9:45 AM. The result was initially set to be announced at 9 AM, but the board has postponed it by 45 minutes.
