WB Madhyamik Result 2025 (ANYTIME) LIVE: West Bengal Class 10th Result To Be OUT SHORTLY At wbresults.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here

West Bengal Class 10th Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the WB Madhyamik Result 2025 on May 2. The Class 10 results will be declared during a press conference at 9 AM. Students who appeared for the Madhyamik exams can check their scores on the official Board website. The results will be accessible on the listed websites and mobile app from 9:45 AM onwards. Schools can collect mark sheets and certificates from their respective Camp Offices starting at 10 AM on the same day.

In 2024, the Madhyamik results were announced on May 2, with a total of 9,23,013 students appearing for the exams. The overall pass percentage was 86.31 percent. In comparison, the 2023 results were declared on May 19, with over six lakh students taking the exam and a pass percentage of 86.15 percent.