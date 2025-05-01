WB Madhyamik Result 2025 (ANYTIME) LIVE: West Bengal Class 10th Result To Be OUT SHORTLY At wbresults.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here
West Bengal Class 10th Result 2025: Students need to score at least 34 percent overall to pass the examination, scroll down for latest updates.
West Bengal Class 10th Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the WB Madhyamik Result 2025 on May 2. The Class 10 results will be declared during a press conference at 9 AM. Students who appeared for the Madhyamik exams can check their scores on the official Board website. The results will be accessible on the listed websites and mobile app from 9:45 AM onwards. Schools can collect mark sheets and certificates from their respective Camp Offices starting at 10 AM on the same day.
In 2024, the Madhyamik results were announced on May 2, with a total of 9,23,013 students appearing for the exams. The overall pass percentage was 86.31 percent. In comparison, the 2023 results were declared on May 19, with over six lakh students taking the exam and a pass percentage of 86.15 percent.
WB Madhyamik Result 2025 LIVE: Here's how to download scorecard online
Go to the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in
Click on the link that says “WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2025”
Enter your roll number and date of birth
Click on the “Submit” button to view your result
Download and print a copy of your result for future use
West Bengal Board Result 2025 LIVE: Date and time of release
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Madhyamik Result 2025 tomorrow at 9:45 AM. The result was initially set to be announced at 9 AM, but the board has postponed it by 45 minutes.
