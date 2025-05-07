Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2896844https://zeenews.india.com/education/live-updates/wbchse-wb-hs-class-12th-result-2025-live-updates-west-bengal-hs-board-results-scorecard-direct-link-wbresult-nic-in-wbchse-wbgovin-pass-percentage-toppers-2896844.html
NewsEducation
WB HS RESULT 2025

wbchse wb hs class 12th result 2025 live updates west bengal hs board results scorecard direct link wbresult nic in wbchse wbgovin pass percentage toppers

Students should note that the result link will be available from 2 PM on May 7, 2025, scroll down for latest updates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 12:44 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Class 12 board exam results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. As per the official schedule, the WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025 will be declared at 12:30 PM. Once published, students can view and download their results from the official website – wbchse.wb.gov.in.

This year, the Higher Secondary exams were held from March 3 to March 18, 2025. More than 5 lakh students who appeared for the exams are now waiting for their results. The results will be released for all three streams: Science, Commerce, and Arts.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on WB Result 2025.

07 May 2025
00:44 IST

WB Result 2025 LIVE: Date and time of release of results

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Class 12 board exam results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK