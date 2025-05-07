wbchse wb hs class 12th result 2025 live updates west bengal hs board results scorecard direct link wbresult nic in wbchse wbgovin pass percentage toppers

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Class 12 board exam results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. As per the official schedule, the WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025 will be declared at 12:30 PM. Once published, students can view and download their results from the official website – wbchse.wb.gov.in.

This year, the Higher Secondary exams were held from March 3 to March 18, 2025. More than 5 lakh students who appeared for the exams are now waiting for their results. The results will be released for all three streams: Science, Commerce, and Arts.

