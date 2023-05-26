Live | WBJEE 2023 Result (SHORTLY): West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Result SOON, Check Latest Updates

WBJEE 2023 Result Live Updates: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will declare the WBJEE 2023 Result Today. According to the official notification, the WBJEE Result 2023 will be declared at 2.30 pn today via press conference. Once released, candidates will be able to check their WBJEE Result 2023 on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

However, the link for the WBJEE 2023 Result will be activated at 4 pm while the results will be declared on 2.30. The Direct Link for the WBJEE Result 2023 will be provided here as soon as the scorecards are available online.