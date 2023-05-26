Live | WBJEE 2023 Result (SHORTLY): West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Result SOON, Check Latest Updates
WBJEE 2023 Result Live Updates: West Bengal JEE result 2023 will be soon available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in, scroll down for he latest updates.
Trending Photos
WBJEE 2023 Result Live Updates: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will declare the WBJEE 2023 Result Today. According to the official notification, the WBJEE Result 2023 will be declared at 2.30 pn today via press conference. Once released, candidates will be able to check their WBJEE Result 2023 on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.
However, the link for the WBJEE 2023 Result will be activated at 4 pm while the results will be declared on 2.30. The Direct Link for the WBJEE Result 2023 will be provided here as soon as the scorecards are available online.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On WBJEE Result 2023
WBJEE Resul 2023 Live Updates
"The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2023 (WBJEE2023) for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal will be declared on May 26,2023(Friday), " read the official notification.
WBJEE Result 2023 Live Updates: West Bengal Result Date, Time
WBJEE Result will be declared on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in at 2.30 pm today. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates or follow Zee News Live Blog for important details and direct link.