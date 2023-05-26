Live | WBJEE 2023 Result (OUT): West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Result Declared, Check Direct Link
WBJEE 2023 Result Live Updates: West Bengal JEE result 2023 will be soon available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in, scroll down for he latest updates.
WBJEE 2023 Result Live Updates: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will declare the WBJEE 2023 Result Today. According to the official notification, the WBJEE Result 2023 will be declared at 2.30 pn today via press conference. Once released, candidates will be able to check their WBJEE Result 2023 on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.
However, the link for the WBJEE 2023 Result will be activated at 4 pm while the results will be declared on 2.30. The Direct Link for the WBJEE Result 2023 will be provided here as soon as the scorecards are available online.
WBJEE Result 2023: Websites To Check West Bengal JEE Result
wbjeeb.nic.in
wbjeeb.in
wbresults.nic.in
WBJEE Result 2023 Live: Candidates registered
WBJEE 2023 received 1,24,919 candidates, including 91,974 males, 52,944 females, and 1 transgender. The exam was held in 306 centres.
WBJEE Result 2023 Declared
WBJEE Result 2023 Live: Counselling Dates
WBJEE counselling 2023 rounds will remain the same as last year but the dates will be announced later. WBJEEB will provide a booklet to students for counselling.
WBJEE Result 2023 Live: Press conference begins
WBJEEB has started the press conference to declare WBJEE results 2023.
WBJEE 2023 Result Live Updates: General Criteria For Admission Into Engineering/Technology Courses
a) Candidate must have passed the Qualifying Examination i.e., the ‘10+2’ examination with Physics and Mathematics along with any one of Chemistry / Biotechnology / Biology / Computer Science / Computer Application/Technical Vocational Subject as compulsory subjects with individual pass marks (in both theory and practical/project wherever applicable) in all the three subjects as stated above in regular class mode.
b) Must have obtained at least 45% marks (40% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category i.e., SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, PWD) in the above three subjects taken together.
c) Must have passed English in the 12th standard (10+2) or its equivalent examination with at least 30% marks.
d) The Board of the said Qualifying Examination must be recognized by the Central Government or concerned State Government.
WBJEE 2023 Result Live Updates: Steps To Check WBJEE 2023 Scorecard
Step – 1 Visit the official website of the WBJEEB.
Step – 2 Select the WBJEE 2023 result link on the homepage.
Step – 3 Enter your details to login
Step – 4 The scorecard will be displayed on your screen.
Step – 5 Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
WBJEE 2023 Result Live Updates: Merit List
Based on the papers (subjects) appeared for and the marks scored, two separate Merit Ranks shall be generated - namely - . General Merit Rank: (GMR) and Pharmacy Merit Rank: (PMR)
GMR is prepared on the basis of the total score obtained in Paper-I and Paper-II taken together while PMR is prepared on the basis of scores in paper-II only, i.e., Physics and Chemistry.
WBJEE 2023 Result Live Updates: What Is WBJEE Exam?
WBJEE or West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is the OMR based examination conducted for the admission in the undergraduate academic courses in Engineer/Technology, Pharmacy, Architecture of different Universities / Colleges in West Bengal.
WBSEE Result 2023 Live Updates: The tie-breaking method followed in WBJEE 2023 results
Student who secures higher aggregate marks in physics and chemistry will be shortlisted
Student who secures higher marks in physics will be given priority
Student who is older will be considered
WBJEE Resul 2023 Live Updates
"The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2023 (WBJEE2023) for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal will be declared on May 26,2023(Friday), " read the official notification.
