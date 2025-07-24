Advertisement
LNMU UG 2ND MERIT LIST 2025

LNMU UG 2nd Merit List 2025 Released At lnmu.ac.in- Check Direct Link to Download Here

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has officially released the second merit list for the undergraduate (UG) admission, for the regular courses at lnmu.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 10:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
LNMU UG 2nd Merit List 2025: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has officially released the second merit list for the undergraduate (UG) admission, for the regular courses like, Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) for the 2025 session. 

All the candidates who have participated for the admission can now check their result through the official website, i.e. lnmu.ac.in. Candidates will have to complete the admission process only if they are satisfied with the allotted seat. 

LNMU UG 2nd Merit List 2025; Direct Link to Download the List Here

