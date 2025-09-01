LNMU UG Admission 2025: Registration Starts Today For Vacant Seats At lnmu.ac.in- Check Details Here

LNMU Registration 2025: Lalit Narayan Mithila University will start the registration process for the LNMU UG Admission 2025 for the vacant seats today, i.e. 1st September, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the undergraduate purses can apply through the official website, i.e. lnmu.ac.in.

According to the official notice, all the unenrolled applicants for seats left vacant after admissions through the third selection list for the four-year graduation session 2025-29 can apply for online on-spot enrollment via the Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) website. The registration window will remain open on 1st and 2nd September, 2025.

Candidates must note that the university has released the lists of vacant seats, categorized subject-wise and college-wise. Candidates will have to login into their account using their application ID, date of birth and their date of birth and then select the preference of their colleges and courses if they want to take admission in this round.

The selection list for candidates admitted through the online spot round will be published on 4th September, 2025. Shortlisted candidates must download their selection letter and complete admission formalities and physically report to their allotted college between 8th to 10th September, 2025.

LNMU Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- lnmu.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the link to login in and a new page will appear on your screen.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to login into your account.

Step 4: Now select the colleges and courses of your preference and fill the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application to complete the process.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.