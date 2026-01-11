Lohri Holiday 2026: Schools To Remain Shut In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana For Festive Break

Lohri is a much-awaited festival in North India, particularly for children who enjoy the break from school during the winter cold.

While Lohri marks the harvest season, it also leads to an extended winter break for schools during the coldest part of the year. Since Lohri falls in mid-January, when cold wave conditions affect much of North India, state administrations in places such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana often extend winter vacations to cover Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

When Is Lohri?

Lohri is traditionally celebrated one day before Makar Sankranti and marks an important festival in North India. In most years, it falls on January 13th, though occasionally the date may shift to January 14th depending on the timing of Makar Sankranti according to the solar calendar. The exact date often determines the school holiday schedule and local celebrations. In 2026, Lohri will be observed on Tuesday, January 13th and people across the region are expected to join in the festivities, lighting bonfires and singing traditional songs.

Winter Holidays in Delhi and NCR

According to the reports of TOI, Schools in Delhi and the surrounding NCR areas including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, usually have their winter break during the first half of January. If the cold wave continues in January 2026, authorities may extend the holidays to coincide with Lohri. According to the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE), most government schools are expected to remain closed until January 15, giving students ample time to celebrate both Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

Lohri Celebrations in Punjab and Haryana

Lohri is a major festival in Punjab and Haryana and all government and private schools in these states observe a holiday on this day. The Punjab government declares a public holiday across the state which also applies to colleges and offices. In 2026, schools in Punjab and Haryana will enjoy a festive break on Lohri allowing children to take part in traditional celebrations like lighting bonfires and flying kites.

All the students and parents are advised to check official announcements to know which regions have declared holidays and which schools are observing optional closures.