/‘Lord Jagannath gives darshan to all’: Foreign devotees share joy at Rath Yatra

"It's very ecstatic, very wild. I come from England originally, and you never see anything like this in England. It's another world--just incredible. People have so much devotion for Lord Jagannath; it's amazing to see. This is why we came, because we can never see the Jagannath Temple. Even though we are Hindus and we are practising everything properly, we are not allowed to go inside. Lord Jagannath is very merciful, so He is giving darshan to everyone," he told ANI.