Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘Lord Jagannath gives darshan to all’: Foreign devotees share joy at Rath Yatra

‘Lord Jagannath gives darshan to all’: Foreign devotees share joy at Rath Yatra

Foreign devotees from countries like England, Russia, and Bolivia shared their joy of witnessing the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, calling it a rare opportunity to receive the Lord’s blessings.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
‘Lord Jagannath gives darshan to all’: Foreign devotees share joy at Rath Yatra
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Next-gen Toyota Hilux teased ahead of debut on July 28 - Details
Auto news3 min ago
2
Jagannath Rath Yatra 20266 min ago
3
Sonam Wangchuck15 min ago
4
Arjun Bijlani17 min ago
5
Sanctioning Russia act21 min ago