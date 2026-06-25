/LAUSD limits classroom technology use, bans YouTube and social media on school devices

In one of the strictest school technology policies in the United States, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has approved sweeping restrictions on classroom screen time, including a complete ban on digital screens for students from preschool through first grade.
The policy also blocks access to YouTube, social media, and streaming platforms on school devices for older students.
The new guidelines, approved by the LAUSD Board of Education, are part of a broader effort to reduce students' dependence on digital devices and encourage hands-on learning, face-to-face interaction, and teacher-led instruction.
The district serves more than 500,000 students and is the second-largest public school system in the United States.
Under the policy, classroom screen use will be prohibited for preschool, kindergarten, and first-grade students beginning in August 2026.
The district says young learners will instead be encouraged to engage in play-based and interactive learning activities that support cognitive and social development.
Education officials cited growing concerns that excessive screen exposure may affect children's attention spans, language development, social skills, and emotional well-being.
The move aligns with recommendations from pediatric experts who advocate limiting screen exposure among young children.
The policy introduces age-based screen time caps for students in higher grades.
According to district guidelines:
The restrictions will apply not only to classroom activities but also to digital homework assignments assigned through district devices.
As part of the initiative, websites and platforms such as YouTube, social media applications, and entertainment streaming services will be blocked on student devices during school hours.
District officials said the measure is intended to minimize distractions and ensure that technology is used strictly for educational purposes.
The district will also stop issuing take-home laptops and tablets to students on a daily basis, marking a significant shift from policies adopted during and after the COVID-19 pandemic when schools heavily relied on digital learning tools.
The decision comes amid increasing debate across the United States about the impact of excessive screen time on children.
Parent groups, educators, and health experts have raised concerns that digital learning may be replacing valuable classroom interaction, physical activities, and traditional learning methods.
School board member Nick Melvoin, who introduced the proposal, described the policy as a landmark step that could influence education systems across the country.
Supporters believe the move could become a model for other districts reassessing the role of technology in classrooms.
The new policy also comes amid ongoing discussions about the use of artificial intelligence tools in schools.
Parent groups have urged the district to establish stricter safeguards around AI-powered applications available on school devices, arguing that clear guidelines are needed before widespread adoption in classrooms.
Education experts say the Los Angeles decision reflects a growing global trend toward balancing technology use with traditional teaching methods as schools seek to improve student engagement, concentration, and overall well-being.
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