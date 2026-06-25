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LAUSD limits classroom technology use, bans YouTube and social media on school devices

The policy also blocks access to YouTube, social media, and streaming platforms on school devices for older students.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 02:35 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 02:37 PM IST
LAUSD limits classroom technology use, bans YouTube and social media on school devices
Source: Bureau

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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