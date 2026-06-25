/Scored a low NEET rank? Your complete guide to alternative medical courses, drop-year strategy, and foreign MBBS paths

AIR 2.5 Lakh to 5 Lakh (Management Quotas): Admissions here rely on designated Management Quotas or donation seats, which are very costly to pursue. AIR Above 5 Lakh (The Alternative Zone): At this level, you need to broaden your scope and look for a gap year option or alternative medicine courses within India or abroad. In lieu of limiting yourself to costly MBBS courses, a broader choice of government-sponsored BAMS (Ayurvedic), BHMS (Homeopathic), or BDS (Dental) courses will ensure admission into an established medical college.