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Scored a low NEET rank? Your complete guide to alternative medical courses, drop-year strategy, and foreign MBBS paths

Scored a low or six-figure NEET rank? Explore top alternative medical courses (BAMS, BDS), drop-year strategy for CBT 2027, and NMC-compliant foreign MBBS rules.

Written ByKarunn Kandoi
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 05:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Scored a low NEET rank? Your complete guide to alternative medical courses, drop-year strategy, and foreign MBBS paths
Image Credit: Your complete guide to alternative medical courses, drop-year strategy.Source: Bureau

About the Author

Karunn Kandoi

Karunn Kandoi

Karunn Kandoi is Founder & CEO of Vidysea Education. A trailblazer in the EdTech sector, Karunn has over two decades of leadership experience across global education and technology sector. He can be reached at Karunn@vidysea.com.

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