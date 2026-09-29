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LPU Pro Chancellor urges students to verify social media claims after campus incident

She urged students to exercise caution while consuming information on social media and said university life should also teach students how to make responsible decisions.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 10:17 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
LPU Pro Chancellor urges students to verify social media claims after campus incident

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