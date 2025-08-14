Lucknow School Holidays: DM Orders School Closure Amid Heavy Rainfall In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Lucknow District Magistrate, Visakh G Iyer, has announced a closure of all government and non-government schools on Thursday, from classes 1 to 12, due to bad weather and rain conditions in parts of the state.

Recently, on August 8, all government-aided and private schools from pre-primary to Class eight in Lucknow district will remain closed on Friday due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, according to a notice from the District Magistrate's office.

The order applies to schools affiliated with all boards in both urban and rural areas. The District Magistrate's office said the decision was taken following continuous heavy rain in the past few hours and a forecast for more rain by the India Meteorological Department. The notice read, "In view of the ongoing inclement weather and waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in the past few hours in Lucknow, as well as the forecast of further heavy rain by the Meteorological Department, all government, government-aided, and private schools--including those affiliated with all boards--from pre-primary to Class 8 in both urban and rural areas of Lucknow district will remain closed for academic activities on August 8, 2025."

Alongside Uttar Pradesh, the Telangana government has also declared a half-day holiday for all government and private schools in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area on August 13 and 14, following a forecast of heavy to heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy to hefty rain in some parts of the GHMC area on both days. Because of this, schools in the GHMC limits will function only in the morning shift.

The order applies to all government and private institutions in the area. Instructions have been sent to all Collectors, District Educational Officers, and the Regional Joint Director of School Education in Hyderabad to ensure compliance with the order.

In addition to this, a holiday was declared for all schools from classes 1 to 12, as well as all Anganwadi centres in the Dehradun district, on Tuesday because of the possibility of heavy rainfall issued by the Meteorological Department.

"In view of the possibility of heavy rainfall issued by the Meteorological Department, Dehradun, a holiday has been declared for all schools from classes 1 to 12 as well as all Anganwadi centres in the Dehradun district for tomorrow, Tuesday, i.e., August 12. This order will apply not only to school students but also equally to school management and staff," an official release said on Monday.