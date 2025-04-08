Madhya Pradesh School Holiday: 46 Days Summer Vacation Announced- Check Details Here

MP Summer Holidays 2025 For Schools: The Madhya Pradesh Government has officially declared the Summer vacation break for all the government schools from 1st May, 2025 to 15th June, 2025. This 46 days long break is given by the State’s School Education Department to provide some relief to the students from the intense heat during the summer season.

Additionally, along with this summer holiday, schools will remain closed on all Sundays in the April 13th, 20th and 27th April are Sundays which will remain off for the students. However, while students are getting 46 days off, all the teachers of Madhya Pradesh government schools will also get 31 days off. The summer break for teachers is from 1st May, 2025 to 31st May, 2025. Hence, from 1st June, 2025 the teachers will have to resume going to schools for the preparations.

The other holidays in the month of April are 10th April, 2025 for the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. There will be a holiday on this day in many states including Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, 13th April, 2025 for Baisakhi, 14th April for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti / Vishu / Tamil New Year and 18th April for Good friday.

Other states like West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have also announced the academic holiday calendar for their government school for the session 2025-2026.

The senior official has said that the student’s well being and safety is the top most priority for the government and all the parents are very happy regarding this decision of the government though some of the parents are concerned about the children’s growth and learning. This planning shows that the government of Madhya Pradesh is making efforts to make sure that children are getting a safe and comfortable environment for studies.