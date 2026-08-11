/Madhya Pradesh school Scandal: Headmaster accused of drunkenness, neglect, and forcing students to clean

A government primary school in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district is at the centre of a growing controversy after students and parents accused the headmaster of turning up intoxicated on a regular basis and forcing children to clean up after him on school grounds.
According to accounts from students and parents of Amura Primary School, the headmaster identified only as Kol has repeatedly come to school under the influence of alcohol.
Multiple children allege he has defecated on the school premises despite functioning toilets being available, and then compelled young students to clean up the mess.
A Class 3 student told reporters that the headmaster arrives drunk, relieves himself inside the school, and makes children clean it up, while also using abusive language toward them.
Another young student said he does not conduct basic lessons, not even multiplication tables, and instead spends time consuming gutka and spitting around the campus.
Parents have added further complaints, alleging that the headmaster frequently shows up hours late, sometimes not arriving until around noon, leaving children without any supervision or instruction for long stretches.
Some parents claim that regular classes have effectively stopped, the midday meal scheme has been disrupted, and children have at times been left without adequate food or drinking water while he remains intoxicated on campus.
When journalists visited the school to look into the complaints, the headmaster was reportedly found watching videos on a tablet rather than teaching. He has denied all the allegations made against him.
Following the complaints, Block Education Officer Rajesh Dwivedi has initiated formal proceedings.
A show-cause notice has been served on the headmaster through the cluster principal, and a recommendation for his suspension has been forwarded to the District Education Officer for further action.
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