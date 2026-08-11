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Madhya Pradesh school Scandal: Headmaster accused of drunkenness, neglect, and forcing students to clean

A Class 3 student told reporters that the headmaster arrives drunk, relieves himself inside the school, and makes children clean it up, while also using abusive language toward them.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 02:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh school Scandal: Headmaster accused of drunkenness, neglect, and forcing students to clean

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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