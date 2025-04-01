MAH CET LLB Correction Window 2025 Opens Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Edit Here

MAH CET LLB Correction Window 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will open the correction window for MAH CET LLB 2025 on April 1, 2025. Applicants who need to modify their application forms can do so by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who have successfully registered, completed the application process for LLB 3-Year and LLB 5-Year CET 2025, and paid the registration fee will be allowed to make corrections. They can update details such as their name, date of birth, photograph, signature, and gender during this period.

Candidates can make corrections to their application forms until April 3, 2025. During this time, they must update their details through their own login. Additionally, some applicants who registered for the CET exam but had incomplete applications as of March 27 are allowed to complete their forms and submit the CET registration fee within the given period.

MAH CET LLB Correction Window 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official MAHACET website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the MAH CET LLB 2025 correction window link.

A new page will open—log in using your credentials.

Make the necessary corrections in your application form.

Submit the updated form and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy for future reference.

The MAH-LLB-3 Year CET 2025 exam will have a single paper divided into four sections: Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, and English. On the other hand, the MAH-LLB-5 Year CET 2025 exam will also consist of one paper but with five sections, including Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, English, and Mathematical Aptitude.