MAH MBA CET 2025 Result DECLARED At cet cell.mahacet.org- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

MAH MBA CET 2025 Result: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has officially released the results for the MAH MBA CET 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the MAH CET for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) can now check their results from the official website, i.e. cet cell.mahacet.org.

The examination took place on 1st, 2nd and 3rd April, 2025 and the provisional answer key was released on 28th April while the final answer was released on 19th May, 2025. This year over 1,40,000 candidates have appeared for the examination.

MAH MBA CET 2025 Result: How to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see the link to ‘CET Examination Portal', click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened for the login.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your registration number and password and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, find the link of MBA/MMS Result 2025 and click on it.

Step 6: Your result for MAH MBA CET will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your scores and save it for future reference.

MAH MBA CET 2025 Result: Admission Process

Now, after the result CET Cell will begin with the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). The process begins with registration for the counselling process and by paying the counselling fee, after this candidates will have verify their documents and then the next step will choice filling of the candidate’s preferred course and college then there will be seat allotment which will take place according to the candidate’s rank and scores, then candidates will have to pay the seat acceptance fee to complete the admission. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.