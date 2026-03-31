MAH MBA CET admit card 2026: How to download hall ticket at cetcell.mahacet.org

Mah MBA CET Hall Ticket 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to release the mah mba cet hall ticket 2026 this week on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from cetcell.mahacet.org once the link is activated.

MAH MBA CET admit card 2026

As per reports, the MAH MBA CET admit card 2026 release date is likely to be in this week. The admit cards are typically issued at least four days prior to the exam date. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release.

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MAH MBA CET exam date 2026

The MAH MBA CET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in multiple shifts across designated centres.

April 6, 7, and 8, 2026

May 9, 2026 (additional session)

The exam will be held in multiple shifts across designated centres.

Where to Download the Mah MBA CET Hall Ticket 2026

Once released, candidates can download their admit cards from:

cetcell.mahacet.org

The hall ticket will be available in online mode only, and no physical copies will be sent to candidates.

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How to Download MAH MBA CET Hall Ticket 2026

Mah MBA CET hall ticket 2026 release date will be announced soon on the official website. Once available, candidates can follow these steps to access their admit card:

Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link for MAH MBA CET 2026 Hall Ticket

Enter your registered email ID and password

Submit the details

Download and print the admit card

Key Details on MBA CET Admit Card

The MAH MBA CET admit card will include:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Exam date and shift timing

Test centre details

Reporting time and instructions

Important Instructions for Candidates

Carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the exam centre

Bring a valid photo ID proof along with the admit card

Check all details such as exam date, time, and centre carefully

Reach the exam centre well before the reporting time

With the MAH MBA CET 2026 exam beginning from April 6, the release of the hall ticket is expected shortly. Candidates should stay alert for official updates and download their admit cards as soon as they are available to avoid last-minute issues.