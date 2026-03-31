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NewsEducationMAH MBA CET admit card 2026: How to download hall ticket at cetcell.mahacet.org
MAH MBA CET ADMIT CARD 2026

MAH MBA CET admit card 2026: How to download hall ticket at cetcell.mahacet.org

Mah MBA CET Hall Ticket 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is expected to release the MAH MBA CET hall ticket 2026 this week on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 03:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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MAH MBA CET admit card 2026: How to download hall ticket at cetcell.mahacet.org

Mah MBA CET Hall Ticket 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to release the mah mba cet hall ticket 2026 this week on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from cetcell.mahacet.org once the link is activated.

MAH MBA CET admit card 2026 

As per reports, the MAH MBA CET admit card 2026 release date is likely to be in this week. The admit cards are typically issued at least four days prior to the exam date. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release.

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Also check: CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2026 date and time

MAH MBA CET exam date 2026 

The MAH MBA CET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in multiple shifts across designated centres.

  • April 6, 7, and 8, 2026
  • May 9, 2026 (additional session)

The exam will be held in multiple shifts across designated centres. 

Where to Download the Mah MBA CET Hall Ticket 2026 

Once released, candidates can download their admit cards from:

  • cetcell.mahacet.org

The hall ticket will be available in online mode only, and no physical copies will be sent to candidates.

Also check: Which state is called ‘Orchid Paradise of India’

How to Download MAH MBA CET Hall Ticket 2026

Mah MBA CET hall ticket 2026 release date will be announced soon on the official website. Once available, candidates can follow these steps to access their admit card:

  • Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Click on the link for MAH MBA CET 2026 Hall Ticket
  • Enter your registered email ID and password
  • Submit the details
  • Download and print the admit card

Key Details on MBA CET Admit Card 

The MAH MBA CET admit card will include:

  • Candidate’s name and roll number
  • Exam date and shift timing
  • Test centre details
  • Reporting time and instructions

Important Instructions for Candidates

  • Carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the exam centre
  • Bring a valid photo ID proof along with the admit card
  • Check all details such as exam date, time, and centre carefully
  • Reach the exam centre well before the reporting time

With the MAH MBA CET 2026 exam beginning from April 6, the release of the hall ticket is expected shortly. Candidates should stay alert for official updates and download their admit cards as soon as they are available to avoid last-minute issues.

 

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