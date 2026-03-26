MAH MCA CET 2026 admit card out: Download link active at cetcell.mahacet.org
MAH MCA CET 2026 Admit Card: Aspirants who have registered for the Maharashtra Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET) 2026 can now download their hall ticket from the official website.
- The MAH MCA CET admit card link is now live.
- Candidates can download using their application number/registered email ID and password.
- It is mandatory to check all details carefully on the admit card.
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MAH MCA CET 2026 Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MAH MCA CET 2026 admit card today, March 26, for candidates appearing in the MCA entrance examination. Aspirants who have registered for the Maharashtra Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET) 2026 can now download their hall ticket from the official portal before the exam scheduled on March 30, 2026.
Where to download MAH MCA CET Admit Card?
The MAH MCA CET admit card link is now live on cetcell.mahacet.org, allowing registered candidates to access and download their hall tickets using their login credentials. Candidates must know that the admit card is a mandatory document for entering the examination hall and must be carried along with a valid photo ID on the day of the exam.
How to Download the MAH MCA CET 2026 Admit Card
- Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
- Look for the MAH MCA CET 2026 admit card link on the homepage.
- Enter your application number/registered email ID and password.
- Click Submit to view your hall ticket.
- Download and print the admit card for exam day.
Important Details Mentioned on the Admit Card
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number / Application Number
- Photograph and Signature
- Exam Date & Reporting Time
- Exam Centre / Venue Details
- Course / Paper Details
- Instructions for Exam Day
- ID Proof Requirement
It is mandatory to check all details carefully and carry both the admit card and valid photo ID on the day of the examination. In case of any mistake, candidates are advised to report immediately to the exam authorities.
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