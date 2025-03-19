MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2025 Released At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MAH MCA CET 2025 Admit Card. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org by entering their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth. They must attach a recent, clear photograph to the hall ticket, preferably the same as used during registration. On the exam day, candidates must carry their Hall Ticket and Original Photo Identity Proof as mentioned in the instructions.

MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate's name

Candidate's roll number

Candidate's signature

Candidate's application number

Candidate's photograph

Course name

MAH MCA CET 2025 date and time

MAH MCA CET 2025 exam centre details

Exam day guidelines

MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official MAHACET website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.

Click Submit, and your admit card will be displayed.

Review the details and download the admit card.

Print a copy for future reference.

The MAH MCA CET 2025 exam will take place on March 23, 2025. Candidates can prepare using the CET-ATAL (Assessment, Tests, and Learning) initiative or by taking a mock test. A set of five mock tests is available for Rs 500, payable through net banking, credit card, debit card, or UPI.

The MAH MCA CET 2025 exam is scheduled for March 23, 2025. It will be conducted in selected cities within Maharashtra and outside the state. The exam consists of multiple-choice questions with a total of 200 marks. The duration of the test is 90 minutes, and there is no negative marking.

The MAH MCA CET 2025 exam will have 100 multiple-choice questions, totaling 200 marks. It will include topics from Mathematics and Statistics, Logical/Abstract Reasoning, English Comprehension and Verbal Ability, and Computer Concepts. Each correct answer will earn two marks, and there is no negative marking for incorrect or unattempted questions.