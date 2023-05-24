mahahsscboard.in Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date: Class 12th Board Result To Be Declared TOMORROW, Check Official Time To Download Scorecards And More

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education will declare the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 or Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2023 on the offficial website mahahsscboard.in tomorrow.

Maharashtra 12th Result 2023 Date, Time

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2023 will be announced on May 25, 2023 at 2 pm. Students who appeared for the Maharashtra HSC Exams 2023 will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website following the simple steps given below.

Steps To Download Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 or Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 link

Step 3: In the newly opened tab enter the required details like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on Submit and your Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference

This year the Maharashtra HSC board examination was conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023, and around 14 lakh students have appeared for class 12th board exams.