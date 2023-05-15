mahahsscboard.in Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Maharashtra Board To Declare Class 12th Board Result Soon, Check Latest Update
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 will be soon available on the official website - mahahsscboard.in, scroll down for more details.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 soon. According to the latest reports, the board is likely to declare the Maharashtra 12th Board Result 2023 this week, however, the official confirmation about the date and time for the declaration of result is still awaited.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date, Time
Maharashtra Board will release the official date and time of the announcement of results on the official website - mahahsscboard.in. Once released, students will be able to check the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result on the official website following the simple steps given below
Steps To Download Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website - mahahsscboard.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 link
Step 3: In the newly opened tab enter the required details like roll number, date of birth etc
Step 4: Click on Submit and your Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on your screen
Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference
Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live Updates
