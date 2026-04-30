Maharashtra 12th HSC result 2026: Class 12 results to be announced soon at mahahsscboard.in, hints DigiLocker
Maharashtra HSC result 2026: The Maharashtra State of Secondary and Higher Education is going to declare the Class 12th result soon on the official website. As per the latest update, the board has shared a post on social media with the results soon on DigiLocker.
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Maharashtra HSC result 2026: The Maharashtra State of Secondary and Higher Education is going to announce the Class 12th result 2026 soon. A recent update has been shared by DigiLocker on the social media platform X, which indicates that the Class 12th result will be declared soon.
Also Read: CISCE result 2026
Although Maharashtra HSC result date and time has not been announced, but is is expected to been released soon. Therefore, students are advised to keep their login details ready. Once the Maharashtra HSC is announced, students will be able to check their results at the official website as well as DigiLocker.
Coming Soon! ⏳
Maharashtra Board Class XII Result 2026 will be available on DigiLocker.
Stay ready to check your results instantly:https://t.co/nmrcVm9cvy#Results2026 #DigiLocker #Maharashtra #MaharashtraBoard #comingsoon pic.twitter.com/SeA3NECRaU — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 29, 2026
Where to check the Maharashtra HSC result 2026?
To check the 12th HSC result Maharashtra, students need their login credentials mentioned on the admit card, including their roll number and password. Students can check the results at the following websites given below:
- mahahsscboard.in
- mahresult.nic.in
- hscresult.mkcl.org
Also Read: AP SSC result 2026
How to check the Maharashtra HSC result 2026 on official website
To check the result, students need to visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education: mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in, then follow the instructions given below:
- First, click on the link for “HSC Examination Result 2026”
- Then, enter your roll number and mother’s first name
- Now, click on Submit
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download and save the marksheet
How to check via DigiLocker
Along with the official website, results will also be available at the DigiLocker. Students can check class 12th results by following the steps given below:
- Open the DigiLocker app or website
- Log in using your mobile number/Aadhaar
- Go to the ‘Education’ section
- Select Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education
- Click on HSC Marksheet 2026
- Enter your required details
- View and download your digital marksheet
Students must note that the result released is provisional in nature. Students will be given the original marksheet from their respective schools after it is made available.
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