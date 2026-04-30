Maharashtra 12th HSC result 2026: Class 12 results to be announced soon at mahahsscboard.in, hints DigiLocker

Maharashtra HSC result 2026: The Maharashtra State of Secondary and Higher Education is going to announce the Class 12th result 2026 soon. A recent update has been shared by DigiLocker on the social media platform X, which indicates that the Class 12th result will be declared soon.

Also Read: CISCE result 2026

Although Maharashtra HSC result date and time has not been announced, but is is expected to been released soon. Therefore, students are advised to keep their login details ready. Once the Maharashtra HSC is announced, students will be able to check their results at the official website as well as DigiLocker.

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Where to check the Maharashtra HSC result 2026?

To check the 12th HSC result Maharashtra, students need their login credentials mentioned on the admit card, including their roll number and password. Students can check the results at the following websites given below:

mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

Also Read: AP SSC result 2026

How to check the Maharashtra HSC result 2026 on official website

To check the result, students need to visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education: mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in, then follow the instructions given below:

First, click on the link for “HSC Examination Result 2026”

Then, enter your roll number and mother’s first name

Now, click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet

How to check via DigiLocker

Along with the official website, results will also be available at the DigiLocker. Students can check class 12th results by following the steps given below:

Open the DigiLocker app or website

Log in using your mobile number/Aadhaar

Go to the ‘Education’ section

Select Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education

Click on HSC Marksheet 2026

Enter your required details

View and download your digital marksheet

Students must note that the result released is provisional in nature. Students will be given the original marksheet from their respective schools after it is made available.





