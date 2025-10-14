Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 Dates Released: MSBHSE Class 12 From Feb 10, Class 10 From Feb 20

Maharashtra Board Exam 2026 Dates Out: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune has officially released the exam dates for the HSC or Class 12th 2026 and also for the class 10th and SSC. All the students who are going to appear for the class 10 and 12 board exams can now check their result through the official website, i.e. mahahsscboard.in.

MSBHSE Class 12th Exams Beginning Dates

According to the official notice, the class 12th exams will take place from 10th February, 2026 to 18th March, 2026. Additionally, the practical exams and internal assessments will start from 23rd January, 2026 and will end on 9th February, 2026.

MSBHSE Class 10th Exams Beginning Dates

Class 10th or SSC exams will begin from 20th February, 2025 to 18th March, 2025 and practical exams for class 10th will start on 2nd February, 2025 and it will end on 18th February, 2025.

It is important to note that the board will publish the detailed, date-wise examination schedule on its official website in due course.

In 2025, the Maharashtra Class 12, also known as the HSC examinations, were held over a month-long period from February 11 to March 11, and the results were officially announced on May 5. A total of 14,27,085 students had registered for the examinations as regular candidates, out of which 14,17,969 students actually appeared for the exams. Among those who took the tests, 13,02,873 students were declared successful, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 91.88%. The Konkan division recorded the highest performance among all divisions, emerging as the top-performing district in the state.

All the students are advised to keep checking the official for all the important updates and for the complete exam schedule.