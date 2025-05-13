Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result To Be OUT Today At mahresult.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, is set to declare the SSC (Class 10) board exam results 2025 today, May 13, at 1 PM. Students who took the Maharashtra SSC Exams 2025 can check their scores on the official websites — mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The results will also be accessible on the DigiLocker platform at results.digilocker.gov.in. The SSC results will be announced for all nine divisions in the state: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. To pass the SSC exam, students must score at least 33 per cent marks.

Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2025: Websites to check here

sscresult.mkcl.org, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, results.digilocker.gov.in.

Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2025: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra Board website at mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Maharashtra SSC Result 2025” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and your mother’s first name in the given fields, then click on “View Results.”

Step 4: Your SSC marksheet will appear on the screen displaying your subject-wise marks and result status.

Step 5: Download and print the marksheet for your records and future use.

Girls performed better than boys in the results declared last year, with a pass percentage of 97.21%, compared to 94.56% among boys.