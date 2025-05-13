Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2900376https://zeenews.india.com/education/maharashtra-board-class-10th-result-to-be-out-today-at-mahresult-nic-in-check-steps-to-download-here-2900376.html
NewsEducation
MAHARASHTRA SSC BOARD RESULT 2025

Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result To Be OUT Today At mahresult.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2025: Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass the SSC examination, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result To Be OUT Today At mahresult.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2025

Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, is set to declare the SSC (Class 10) board exam results 2025 today, May 13, at 1 PM. Students who took the Maharashtra SSC Exams 2025 can check their scores on the official websites — mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The results will also be accessible on the DigiLocker platform at results.digilocker.gov.in. The SSC results will be announced for all nine divisions in the state: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. To pass the SSC exam, students must score at least 33 per cent marks.

Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2025: Websites to check here

  1.  sscresult.mkcl.org,
  2. sscresult.mahahsscboard.in,
  3. results.digilocker.gov.in.

Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2025: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra Board website at mahresult.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Maharashtra SSC Result 2025” available on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and your mother’s first name in the given fields, then click on “View Results.”
Step 4: Your SSC marksheet will appear on the screen displaying your subject-wise marks and result status.
Step 5: Download and print the marksheet for your records and future use.

Girls performed better than boys in the results declared last year, with a pass percentage of 97.21%, compared to 94.56% among boys.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK