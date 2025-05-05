Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2025: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Scorecards Via SMS, Digilocker

Maharashtra Board Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Class 12 exam results for 2025 tomorrow, May 4. Once released, students can download their scorecards from the official websites — hscresult.mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. To access their scorecards, students must enter their roll number and their mother’s first name. The Maharashtra Class 12 result 2025 will display key details such as the student’s name, parents’ names, roll or seat number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, school name, grades, and overall qualifying status (pass or fail).

Sometimes, due to heavy traffic, the official websites may become unresponsive. In such cases, students can still access their scorecards through DigiLocker or by using the SMS facility.

Maharashtra Board Result 2025: Here’s how to download scorecards via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Type the message in the format: MHHSC<space>Seat Number or Roll Number.

Step 3: Send this message to 57766.

Step 4: You will receive your Maharashtra Board Class 12th result via SMS within a few minutes.

Step 5: It’s recommended to take a screenshot for future reference.

Maharashtra Board Result 2025: Here’s how to download marks memo via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app and log in using your username and password.

Step 2: Make sure your Aadhaar card is linked to your account, if prompted.

Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Results’ section and click on the link for ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.’

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and other required details, then click on the download option.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

A total of 14,27,085 regular students registered for the exams this year. Out of these, 14,17,969 appeared for the exams, and 13,02,873 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 91.88%.