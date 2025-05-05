Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2895936https://zeenews.india.com/education/maharashtra-board-class-12th-result-2025-official-website-down-here-s-how-to-check-scorecards-via-sms-digilocker-2895936.html
NewsEducation
MAHARASHTRA HSC RESULT 2025

Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2025: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Scorecards Via SMS, Digilocker

Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2025: The overall pass percentage for regular students this year is 91.88%, scroll down for direct link and pass percentage here.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 05, 2025, 12:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2025: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Scorecards Via SMS, Digilocker

Maharashtra Board Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Class 12 exam results for 2025 tomorrow, May 4. Once released, students can download their scorecards from the official websites — hscresult.mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. To access their scorecards, students must enter their roll number and their mother’s first name. The Maharashtra Class 12 result 2025 will display key details such as the student’s name, parents’ names, roll or seat number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, school name, grades, and overall qualifying status (pass or fail).

Sometimes, due to heavy traffic, the official websites may become unresponsive. In such cases, students can still access their scorecards through DigiLocker or by using the SMS facility.

Maharashtra Board Result 2025: Here’s how to download scorecards via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Type the message in the format: MHHSC<space>Seat Number or Roll Number.
Step 3: Send this message to 57766.
Step 4: You will receive your Maharashtra Board Class 12th result via SMS within a few minutes.
Step 5: It’s recommended to take a screenshot for future reference.

Maharashtra Board Result 2025: Here’s how to download marks memo via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app and log in using your username and password.
Step 2: Make sure your Aadhaar card is linked to your account, if prompted.
Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Results’ section and click on the link for ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.’
Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and other required details, then click on the download option.
Step 5: Your Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

A total of 14,27,085 regular students registered for the exams this year. Out of these, 14,17,969 appeared for the exams, and 13,02,873 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 91.88%.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK