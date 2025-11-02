Maharashtra Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: MSBSHSE Releases SSC, HSC Exam Timetable At mahahsscboard.in- Direct Link To Download Here

Maharashtra Board Exam Datesheet 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially released the exam datesheet for the Maharashtra Board Exam 2025. The exam time table is released for SSC and HSC (class 10th and 12th). All the students who are going to appear for the exam can download their date sheet through the official website- mahahsscboard.in.

According to the official datesheet, the class 10th (SSC) exam will start from 20th February 2026 and it will end on 18th March, 2026. The exam will take place in two shifts, first shift from 11 AM to 2 PM and second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Additionally, the class 12th (HSC) exams will begin on 10th February, 2026 and the exams will conclude on 11th March, 2026. Class 12 exam will also take place in two shifts, first from 11 AM to 2 PM and second from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Maharashtra Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: Steps to Download the Exam Timetable

Step 1: Go to the official website- mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: You will find the link titled Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet for SSC, HSC on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Examination datesheet will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Check all the exam details and download the PDF for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.