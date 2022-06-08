हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra Board HSC Result declared: Check MAH Board Class 12th 2022 results at mahresult.nic.in, direct link here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra Board has released its Class 12th board final exam results 2022.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 declared: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday (June 8) declared the HSC results 2022 (June 8). Over 94% of Maharashtra Class 12th board students have passed the MSBSHSE HSC 2022 exam. Students from the Maharashtra Board who took the exam can view their HSCResult 2022 on the MSBSHSE's official website at http://mahresult.nic.in.

Over 14.85 lakh students had appeared for the MAH Board HSC 2022 exams, of which, around 8.17 lakh candidates were male, while 6.68 lakh were female candidates.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Here’s how you can check your scorecard

  • Visit the official website http://mahresult.nic.in 
  • Click the "HSC Examination March- 2022 RESULT" link on the homepage.
  • You will be taken to a new page where you must enter your roll number and other details.
  • After entering your information, click the submit button.
  • On the screen, the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed.

Students are advised to print their Maharashtra HSC results 2022 for future reference.

Maharashtra Class 12 results declared: Check on these websites

Class 12th results can also be checked on these websites- https://www.mahahsscboard.in and  http://results.nic.in/

Around 14.85 lakh students had registered for Maharashtra HSC 2022 exams, according to the reports. The examination was carried out in accordance with all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and federal governments. Candidates can find more information on MSBSHSE's official website.

Maharashtra Class 12 results declared: Check DIRECT LINK

