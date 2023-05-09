topStoriesenglish2605093
MAHARASHTRA BOARD RESULT 2023

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Results To Be Released Soon At maharesults.nic.in- Steps To Check Scorecard Here

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: After the announcement of the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023, students who fail in the SSC annual examination will be eligible to appear in the Supplementary Exams 2023, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 02:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Results To Be Released Soon At maharesults.nic.in- Steps To Check Scorecard Here

Maharashtra Board Result 2023:  Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to announce the result release date of Maharashtra SSC, and HSC results soon on the official website. The result date will be published here as soon as it is verified. From 2018 through 2022, Maharashtra SSC results were issued in the first week of June, the second last week, or the last week of June, with the exception of 2021, when the results were released in July and no exams were held due to COVID.

According to past trends, the Maharashtra Board will release the HSC results before the SSC results in 2023. According to the latest reports, the Class 12 results will be revealed in the second week of May, and the Class 10 results will be released in the third week of May.

The link to the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 will be posted on the official website- maharesults.nic.in. To access the results online, students must input their roll number and mother's name (if registered). Candidates are urged to keep checking the official websites for latest updates as the result date has not yet been declared.

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Know how to check scorecard

  • Visit the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in
  • On the homepage, click on the results (Class 10, 12) link
  • After being redirected to another page, enter the required details
  • Post submitting the same, the result will open up on the screen
  • Go through the same and download it
  • Take its printout for future reference

Around 15,77,256 candidates across the state registered for the Maharashtra 10th exams 2023 and are awaiting their Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. There were 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls among the total candidates who took the tests, which were held in a total of 5,033 exam centers. Students will be able to view their results by providing their roll number and the first name of their mother.

